Defending NE8 champion Struthers returns Metzka and other key players

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Struthers won their first conference title in 8 years (2011-12). The Wildcats also matched their win total from the 2010-11 season with 21 wins overall.
Struthers Wildcats
Coach: Michael Wernicki
2019-20 Record: 21-4 (12-2, Northeast 8)
Returning Starters: Seniors – Trey Metzka, Aidan Slocum and Brandon Washington
Struthers saw an improvement by 11-wins overall (10 to 21) as the ‘Cats shot up the standings from a team who finished tied for fifth (in 2018-19).
Last season, Struthers topped the Northeast 8 Conference and were 3-points shy (53-50) of winning the Boardman District. This year, coach Wernicki returns a trio of senior starters in Trey Metzka (14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Aidan Slocum (11.5 ppg, 4.8 apg) and Brandon Washington (10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 apg). Metzka shot 42.7% from distance (44-103) and 76.5% from the foul line (39-51). Other key players who will contribute this season will be seniors Keato Kimble, Luke Barker, William Bloom and Colin Ryan as well as juniors Ronnie Leonard (3.3 ppg) and Sal Shaffer and sophomore Nick Delgratta.
Carson Ryan (15.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Jared Laczko (9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) have both graduated.
“My expectations for this year will be to finish in the top three in Northeast 8,” states Wernicki. “We’ll need to continue to improve. This year will provide countless new challenges in an unprecedented manner. We’ll try to manage impending cancellations and stoppages as best we can.”
2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings
Struthers – 12-2 (21-4)
Poland – 11-3 (17-7)
Girard – 9-5 (9-14)
South Range – 8-6 (16-9)
Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)
Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)
Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)
Niles – 2-12 (5-18)
2020-21 Schedule
Struthers
Dec. 5 – at Fitch
Dec. 11 – Jefferson
Dec. 12 – Howland
Dec. 15 – at South Range
Dec. 18 – Girard
Dec. 19 – vs. Mohawk (at East Palestine)
Dec. 22 – St. Thomas Aquinas
Dec. 28 – at Perry
Jan. 5 – Niles
Jan. 8 – at Hubbard
Jan. 12 – Poland
Jan. 15 – at Lakeview
Jan. 19 – Campbell Memorial
Jan. 22 – at Jefferson
Jan. 26 – South Range
Jan. 29 – at Girard
Feb. 2 – at Niles
Feb. 5 – Hubbard
Feb. 9 – at Poland
Feb. 12 – Lakeview
Feb. 16 – Southern
Feb. 19 – McDonald