Defending NE8 champion Struthers returns Metzka and other key players

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Last year, Struthers won their first conference title in 8 years (2011-12). The Wildcats also matched their win total from the 2010-11 season with 21 wins overall.

Struthers Wildcats

Coach: Michael Wernicki

2019-20 Record: 21-4 (12-2, Northeast 8)

Returning Starters: Seniors – Trey Metzka, Aidan Slocum and Brandon Washington

Struthers saw an improvement by 11-wins overall (10 to 21) as the ‘Cats shot up the standings from a team who finished tied for fifth (in 2018-19).

Last season, Struthers topped the Northeast 8 Conference and were 3-points shy (53-50) of winning the Boardman District. This year, coach Wernicki returns a trio of senior starters in Trey Metzka (14.5 ppg, 3.4 rpg), Aidan Slocum (11.5 ppg, 4.8 apg) and Brandon Washington (10.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.4 apg). Metzka shot 42.7% from distance (44-103) and 76.5% from the foul line (39-51). Other key players who will contribute this season will be seniors Keato Kimble, Luke Barker, William Bloom and Colin Ryan as well as juniors Ronnie Leonard (3.3 ppg) and Sal Shaffer and sophomore Nick Delgratta.

Carson Ryan (15.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.1 apg) and Jared Laczko (9 ppg, 4.4 rpg) have both graduated.

“My expectations for this year will be to finish in the top three in Northeast 8,” states Wernicki. “We’ll need to continue to improve. This year will provide countless new challenges in an unprecedented manner. We’ll try to manage impending cancellations and stoppages as best we can.”

2019-20 Northeast 8 Conference Standings

Struthers – 12-2 (21-4)

Poland – 11-3 (17-7)

Girard – 9-5 (9-14)

South Range – 8-6 (16-9)

Lakeview – 6-8 (11-13)

Jefferson – 6-8 (9-14)

Hubbard – 3-11 (8-15)

Niles – 2-12 (5-18)

2020-21 Schedule

Struthers

Dec. 5 – at Fitch

Dec. 11 – Jefferson

Dec. 12 – Howland

Dec. 15 – at South Range

Dec. 18 – Girard

Dec. 19 – vs. Mohawk (at East Palestine)

Dec. 22 – St. Thomas Aquinas

Dec. 28 – at Perry

Jan. 5 – Niles

Jan. 8 – at Hubbard

Jan. 12 – Poland

Jan. 15 – at Lakeview

Jan. 19 – Campbell Memorial

Jan. 22 – at Jefferson

Jan. 26 – South Range

Jan. 29 – at Girard

Feb. 2 – at Niles

Feb. 5 – Hubbard

Feb. 9 – at Poland

Feb. 12 – Lakeview

Feb. 16 – Southern

Feb. 19 – McDonald