Decades of track state champions from Niles recognized

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Chante Clinkscale won the 2021 track state championship for Niles McKinley in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash.

On Saturday evening, she connected with former state champions from her school, joining an elite group of athletes from over five decades.

“I think you for having this. It’s something special,” Clinkscale said at the ceremony.

The five track and field athletes met at Niles McKinley High School to be recognized for their state championship achievements. They won a combined eight titles over the span of 53 years.

Former Niles track coach Michael Schrodek had the idea to bring them together.

“I said, ‘Chante Clinkscale just broke the 24 year drought and won the state track meet in the 100 meter and 200 meter dash for Niles.’ And they said ‘That’s great, I want to meet her,'” Schrodek said.

Each champion talked about their experiences and shared how track and field impacted their lives.

“When you’re running track and you become that family, you learn more than just to run. You learn how to be a good person and get along with people. And as you can see, the people that was here today, they do get along with everybody,” said ’68, ’69 and ’70 state champion Les Nagy.

The former champions were welcoming to their newest member.

“It’s been a great opportunity to meet all of them. It’s a great opportunity to be in the trophy case basically with all the rest of them,” Clinkscale said.

She also received lots of praise from her peers as she heads into college track.

“We expect great things out of you. We will all look forward to watching and following you in as you proceed to Dayton,” said 1982 state champion Jodi Riedel-Glaser.