LOS ANGELES, California (WKBN) – The DeBartolo owned San Francisco 49ers fell short of reaching the Super Bowl on Sunday, falling to the Los Angeles Rams 20-17 in the NFC Championship game.

The scoring opened up in the second quarter when Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp for a 16-yard touchdown reception to give LA a 7-0 lead.

But the 49ers would answer on their following drives, going 75-yards in just four plays, capped off by a 44-yard touchdown from Jimmy Garoppolo to Deebo Samuel to make it 7-7.

Just before the half, San Francisco would take the lead on a 38-yard field goal taking a 10-7 lead into the break.

The 49ers would extend their lead late in the third quarter when Garoppolo hit George Kittle from 16-yards out to make it 17-7.

The Rams would respond on their next drive, as Stafford hit Kupp on a 3rd down for a 11-yard touchdown to cut the San Francisco lead to just 17-14.

LA would tie the game with 6:49 left in the game on a Matt Gay field goal which leveled the score at 17-17.

After forcing a 49ers punt, the Rams marched down the field, taking the lead on a Gay field goal to make it 20-17.

San Francisco had a on their final drive but Garoppolo threw and interception which sealed the game for the Rams.

With the win, LA advances to play the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI Feb. 13.