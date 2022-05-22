YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leeds United, who are minority owned by the San Francisco 49ers, survived being relegated from the Premier League on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Brentford.

The Premier League is England’s top soccer league.

The bottom three teams in the Premier League each season are relegated to League Two.

If relegated, Leeds would have lost millions of dollars in revenue from TV deals, sponsorships and match-day spending.

The score was level at 1-1 in extra time when Jack Harrison scored a late winner to secure safety for his club.

The 49ers own just under 40% of the club, upping their stake from 15% in 2021.