Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired center Andre Drummond in a trade with the Detroit Pistons.

In exchange, Cleveland will send Brandon Knight, John Henson and a 2nd round draft pick to Detroit.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the deal.

Drummond is a two-time NBA All-Star, an led the league in rebounding three times during his 8 years with the Pistons.