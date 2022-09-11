YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week brought us our first WKBN College Football Game of the Week and a highlight reel play from a Valley product, but where does it land? Here’s your Top 5 Plays of the Week.

Play Number 5: Big 22 Contender Ian Erb showed out in a big rivalry game, kindly throwing a mean stiff arm on his way to a 38-yard touchdown, one of his four in the 40-0 route of McDonald.

Play Number 4: Springfield and Lowellville in a shootout, Tigers QB Kolten Ruark throws Nick Gardner a back shoulder throw, and Gardner beautifully taps both feet for the touchdown.

Play Number 3: Our Friday Night Game of the Week, Fitch defense showing out again, DJ Williams helps break up the read option, the scoops the loose ball and scampers to the end zone in the Falcons win over Ursuline.

Play number 2: Springfield’s Gardner had a big night, this was in the first half. Ruark finds Gardner deep down field, and he went to work, making one miss twice before hitting the jets, pumping the breaks, and cruising into the end zone.

Play number 1: From our WKBN College Football Game of the Week, a familiar face would get in on the action, as Farrell grad Brice Butler picked off Bethany and took it to the house.

Westminster wins big and Butler takes our Top Play of the Week!