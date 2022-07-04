NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Scrappers dropped the first game of their six game homestand on Monday, falling to State College 5-0.

University of Iowa product Duncan Davitt got the start and was stellar, going four innings, allowing just one hit and racking up nine strikeouts.

After Davitt exited, the Spikes would open the scoring in the fifth when Kevin Karstetter hit an RBI single that scored two, making it 2-0 State College.

The Spikes would add three more runs in the ninth to push the lead out of reach.

The two teams will do battle again on Tuesday at Eastwood Field with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m.