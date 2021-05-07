Davies, Pederson lead Cubs over Pirates 3-2, 4th win in row

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Zach Davies delivers during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) – Zach Davies allowed five hits in seven scoreless innings, Rex Brothers got his first save in eight years and the Chicago Cubs held on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2, extending their winning streak to four.

Joc Pederson had three hits and an RBI for the Cubs, who were coming off a three-game sweep of the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Javier Báez and David Bote had two hits each. Chicago got back to .500 at 16-16.

Pittsburgh has lost seven of eight. The Pirates have six runs in their last five games.