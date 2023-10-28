YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State quarterback Mitch Davidson threw four touchdowns in the first half to spark the Penguins to a 45-28 win over Missouri State.

The Salem product racked up a career high 390 passing yards and 4 touchdowns while completing 22-of-28 passes.

YSU lead 31-14 at the break after scoring 17 unanswered point to end the first half and built up a 24-point lead at one point in the third quarter.

Three different receivers caught touchdowns, led by Bryce Oliver (career-high 169 yards, 2 TD), CJ Charleston (51 yards) and Jake Benio (13 yards).

Former Liberty standout Dra Rushton racked up a team-high 57 yards and a touchdown while Tyshon King also rushed for 43 yards and 30 receiving yards on the day.

On the defensive side, Warren native Troy Jakubec recorded an interception when the Grizzlies were threatening in YSU territory down 10.

Youngstown State moves to 5-3 on the season and will next hit the road to take on Indiana State next Saturday, Nov. 4.