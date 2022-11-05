NORMAL, Illinois (WKBN) – With less than 10 seconds left in the game, Youngstown State’s Mitch Davidson found Bryce Oliver in the end zone for a game-winning touchdown, capping of a 9-play 80-yard drive in 45 seconds to win 19-17.

Early, the Penguins tied the game at 7-7 in the 1st quarter after a 2-yard Mitch Davidson touchdown run.

In the 2nd quarter, Poland-native Colt McFadden tied the game up at 10-10 with a 38-yard field goal.

Illinois State would take a 17-13 lead into halftime and both defenses would buckled down in the second half.

But the Penguins would pull off a miraculous comeback on the final drive with no timeouts to beat the Redbirds 19-17.

Youngstown State improves to 6-3 (4-2) on the season and will travel to Missouri State next week.