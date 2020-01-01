LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

David Stern, NBA’s commissioner for 30 years, dies at 77

Sports

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NBA Commissioner David Stern listens during a news conference following NBA labor talks meeting between basketball players and owners in New York.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, file)

NEW YORK (AP) – David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA’s longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died at age 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world’s most popular sport after soccer.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com