SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – On December 7, after suffering a narrow-setback to Brookfield (57-53), Columbiana fell to 0-3. Since then, the Clippers have won six of their last nine games including tonight’s 62-57 victory over Southern.

Devin Daugherty paced Columbiana with 26 points and seven rebounds. Nick Million and Maddox Brown both finished with 11 points.

Columbiana will travel to Lowellville to take on the Rockets on Tuesday.

Southern falls to 2-8 after losing their sixth game in a row. Jason Riggs connected on six three-point baskets to lead Southern in scoring with 22 points. Brady Ketchum added 19, scoring 13 points in the opening half.

The Indians will entertain Edison tomorrow.

2021-22 EOAC Standings (League Records)

United – 6-1

Valley Christian – 5-2

Columbiana – 5-2

Wellsville – 5-2

Lisbon – 4-3

East Palestine – 1-6

Leetonia – 1-6

Southern – 1-6