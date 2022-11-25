MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Devin Daugherty scored 20 of his game-high 30 points in the second half of Columbiana’s 62-40 win over Mineral Ridge.

Daugherty made 6 of 7 free throw attempts and recorded 12 field goals. Number 23 also hauled down 11 boards and had 5 steals.

Maddox Brown and Ian Less each scored in double-figures as well for the Clippers. Brown finished with 12, and Less closed out his night with 11.

Next up for Columbiana (1-0) is its home opener on Tuesday against Beaver Local.

Mineral Ridge was led by Elias Clarke and Ian Erb, who both had 9 points. Trey Rigley also scored 8 points and collected 7 rebounds.

The Rams (0-1) will play host to Newton Falls on Tuesday.