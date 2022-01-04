HANOVERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana posted its first back-to-back win streak of the season following a 55-44 road victory over United. The Clippers improve to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the EOAC.

In Columbiana’s last three losses, those matchups were decided by a combined margin of eight points (against Brookfield, Wellsville and Valley Christian).

Devin Daugherty nearly finished his night with a double-double (17 points, nine rebounds) for Columbiana. Nick Million added 15.

The Clippers return home on Friday to face Leetonia.

Ward Kiko took game-high honors with 21 points for United. The Golden Eagles (3-3, 3-1) will face East Palestine on Friday.