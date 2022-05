COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Drew Dattilio struck out seven and didn’t allow a hit as Crestview topped McDonald, 17-1.

The Rebels have won four of their last five contests to improve to 13-4.

Hunter DuVall led Crestview’s offense with three hits and driving in two runs. The Rebels compiled fifteen hits as a team.

Friday, Crestview is scheduled to return to their MVAC Grey Tier slate as they’ll be matched against Champion.