Dates and locations announced for PIAA high school football state quarterfinals

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The PIAA announced dates and locations for the upcoming PIAA state quarterfinals this week.

Two Valley teams remain alive with Farrell and Grove City looking to punch tickets to the Western Final this week.

In Class 2A, Farrell will take on Karns City on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Karns City High School.

The Steelers topped Westinghouse on Saturday in the first round.

In Class 3A, Grove City will battle Martinsburg Central in the quarterfinals at Slippery Rock University with kickoff slated for 7 p.m.

The Eagles are coming off a District 10 Championship over Slippery Rock.