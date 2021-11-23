Date and times released for State Championship football games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline, Springfield and Warren JFK are all one win away from a trip to the State Championship game. OHSAA released Tuesday the dates and times for the Finals for all seven divisions.

Division II will play the State Championship game on Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 3 will feature the Division IV State Finals at 10:30 a.m. The Division III Finals will kickoff later at 3 p.m. Division I will play at 7:30 p.m.

On Saturday, December 4 Division VII will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by Division VI at 3 p.m., and Division V at 7:30 p.m.

All of the OHSAA State Title games will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

Ursuline (10-3) will take on Port Clinton (13-1) this Friday night in the Division IV State Semifinals at Euclid.

Springfield (13-1) will battle Carey (13-1) on Saturday in Division VI also at Euclid.

Warren JFK (10-2) will face Newark Catholic (13-1) on Saturday in the Division VII State Semifinals at Marlington high school.