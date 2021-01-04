Date and time set for Steelers/Browns playoff clash

The Steelers and Browns are set to play for the third time this season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NFL has released the dates and times for the NFL Wild Card round next weekend.

In their first trip to the playoffs since 2002, the Cleveland Browns will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers in the 3/6 matchup Sunday at 8:15 p.m.

The Steelers and Browns split the regular season series this season.

On Saturday, the Bills will host the Colts at 1 p.m. while the Rams travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at 4:40 p.m. with the Buccaneers matchup with the NFC East winners capping off the night at 8:15 p.m.

The early games Sunday will feature the Ravens and Titans at 1:05 p.m. and the Bears taking on the Saints at 4:40 p.m.