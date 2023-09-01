BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Jack Darney found the endzone three times Friday night as Western Reserve defeated Columbiana 28-6.

Darney began the game by picking off a Clippers’ pass and running it back for a score to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead.

They then doubled that lead when Darney pulled in a 42-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Luke Henning.

After two Clippers field goals closed the gap to 14-6, Henning used his legs to score before ultimately connecting with Darney a second time (40 yards) to put the game out of reach.

Columbiana (0-3) will host United in week four. Western Reserve (2-1) will visit McDonald.