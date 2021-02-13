Darney and Wilson both net 17; Jackson-Milton runs away from Ridge

Kylie Wilson and Ava Durney each scored 17 in Jackson-Milton win

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kylie Wilson and Ava Darney each scored 17 as Jackson-Milton topped Mineral Ridge Saturday, 74-30.

Chelsea Williams and Kelsie Taylor also reached the double-digit plateau as they finished with 13 and 10 points respectively for the Lady Blue Jays.

On Wednesday, Jackson-Milton will host Badger in their playoff opener

Candice Miller closed out her afternoon with 10 points for the Rams.

Next Saturday, Ridge will face the winner of South Range and Crestwood in the Division III Northeast 1 Sectional Championship.