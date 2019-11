Chelsea Olson notched a triple-double in YSU's 87-59 win over Canisius on Tuesday.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU Women’s Basketball Team topped Canisius 87-59 Tuesday night at Beeghly Center.



Junior Chelsea Olson recorded the program’s first triple-double since 1986, finishing with 13 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Ny’Dajah Jackson tallied 22 points in her YSU debut. Taylor Petit added 15 points, while Mary Dunn added 13.

YSU (1-0) returns to action on Saturday at home against Kent State. Tipoff is slated for 1 p.m.