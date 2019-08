The Rams topped the Blue Jays 3-0 in the regular season opener

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge topped Jackson-Milton 3-0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-15) in high school volleyball action Tuesday night.

Katelyn Lesko led the way with 14 kills, while Riley Ladd added 13 digs in the win for the Rams. Danielle Aulet piled up 29 assists for Ridge.

Logan Grunder led the Blue Jays with 11 kills and 6 blocks. Julian Bogden added 15 digs, while Grace McDevitt chipped in with 7 points.

Mineral Ridge is now 1-0 to start the young season.