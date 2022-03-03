MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Dalton held off Bristol 50-38 in the Division IV Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals on Thursday night at Massillon Perry High School.

Watch the video above for game highlights.

Belle Zirzow led the Panthers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Jaylyn Mullenax added 13 points in the setback.

Ella Lunsford led Dalton with a game-high 26 points in the win.

Dalton advances to face Buckeye Central in the Division IV Regional Final on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Massillon Perry High School.

Bristol caps off a historic season, which saw the Panthers win their first district title in 25 years.

The Panthers end the season with a record of 22-4.