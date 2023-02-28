STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Dalton topped Lowellville 55-36 in the Division IV boys basketball district semifinals at the Struthers Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Anthony Lucente led Lowellville with a team-high 18 points. Mark Dubos, Vinny Ballone and Ryan Hvisdak tallied 6 points apiece in the setback.

Dalton’s Jack Steiner led all scorers with 20 points. Braylon Wenger added 8, while Braden Fiesler tallied 7. Keller McFarren chipped in with 6.

Lowellville’s season comes to an end with a record of 21-3.

With the win, Dalton improves to 15-8 on the season. The Bulldogs advance to face Warren JFK in the Division IV district championship game on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Struthers Fieldhouse.

The game will be televised live as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week. It will also be streamed live, for free, on the WKBN app.