D’Alesio & Crawford make Division 1 dream reality by committing to Kent State wrestling together

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield state champion wrestlers and best friends Nick Crawford and Anthony D’Alesio verbally committed to continue their careers at Kent State University.

“We just said, this has always been a dream of ours since we were little to do it together, go Division 1 together,” Crawford said. “It was a big relief and great feeling. They’re going to get a very hard worker, a guy looking to make some history there.”

Crawford was the 2019 state champion in the 195-pound weight class. He is currently ranked 13th in the nation in the 195-pound weight class, according to FloWrestling.

D’Alesio followed suit as the 2019 state champion in the 182-pound weight class. He is currently ranked ninth in the nation, according to FloWrestling.

“We live right up the street from each other, every day we would hang out in the summer, wrestle around his basement. Just to become an actual reality, it’s awesome,” D’Alesio said. “I want to bring the Canfield wrestling toughness, just go get it…that’s what I want to bring to Kent, just fearless.”

Crawford and D’Alesio will look to defend their state titles next spring, but are currently preparing for one last run on the gridiron.

“I want to take each step. I’m looking forward to my senior year,” Crawford said. “It should be a fun year hanging out with my buddies one last time.”