GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – Grove City had a lead after the first quarter but watched Hampton go on a big run to take the lead and never look back as the Eagles fell to the Talbots 61-44 in the PIAA Class 4A first round.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

Grove City led 15-11 after the first but allowed Hampton to go on a 16-4 run over the second and third quarters to take the lead.

The Talbots would not give the lead back after taking the advantage in the second quarter.

Nathan Greer led the Eagles with 20 points while Jimmy Irani and Kam Martin each had eight a piece.

For Hampton, Eric Weeks had a game-high 26 points with Robert Coll adding 16.

Grove City finishes the season 16-10.