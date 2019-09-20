Cutting ties: Patriots release Antonio Brown

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) - Former Farrell Head Football Coach and current Thiel College assistant Jarrett Samuels has officially announced his retirement from coaching, citing health reasons.

After stepping down as head coach at Farrell back in March, Samuels assumed the role of Associate Head Coach at Thiel College.

Samuels tells Sports Team 27 that his long-time primary care doctor advised him in July that it was in his best interest to step away from coaching to focus on improving his health.

"What needed to be done was putting my health first," Samuels said. "What helped my decision was future quality of life. Going out on top as a state champion at Farrell really helped me with the decision. God has been blessing me with so many opportunities with football. I am content with my decision, and I'm moving on to a new chapter, with my health as my first priority," he added.