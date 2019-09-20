Cutting ties: Patriots release Antonio Brown

FOXBORO, Massachusetts (WKBN) – The New England Patriots have officially released troubled Wide Receiver Antonio Brown.
He signed with the defending Super Bowl Champions just eleven days ago.
“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”
Brown appeared in one game with New England, catching 4 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.
His release comes with Brown in the middle of of sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.
