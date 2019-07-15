LIVE NOW /
Cutting ties: Cavaliers release veteran J.R. Smith

Smith is now a free agent, and can sign with any other NBA team.

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith drives against the Phoenix Suns in the second half of an NBA basketball game (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have released veteran Guard J.R. Smith.

A key member of the 2016 NBA Championship team, Smith is now a free agent. He can sign with any other NBA team.

Cleveland had been trying to trade Smith throughout the offseason, but was unable to complete a deal with another team.

The sharp-shooter was exiled from the team last November, after he made critical remarks to the media about the direction of the team, which favored a youth movement and rebuild.

In five seasons in Cleveland, Smith averaged 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, while connecting on .38% of his 3-point attempts.

His released will save the franchise nearly $11 million in salary.

