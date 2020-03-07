Cutting down the Nets! McDonald wins District Championship over pesky Southern Local

McDonald grabs their first district crown since 2017 as they topped Southern Local at the Struthers Fieldhouse

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team are district champions once again as they hung on to top Southern Local 72-59 in the Division IV Struthers District Final.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the game.

McDonald controlled the pace throughout, leading by 20 at halftime and ballooned the lead to 24 in the 3rd quarter.

But the Indians would not make it easy on the Blue Devils, cutting the lead all the way down to 6 in the 4th quarter.

But in the end, it wouldn’t be enough as McDonald grabbed their first district title since 2017.

Senior Zach Rasile finished with 50 points, surpassing Jay Burson (John Glenn) and Luke Kennard (Franklin) for 2nd on the Ohio all-time scoring list.

He currently sits at 2,992 points, 217 behind Jon Diebler for first.

Jake Portolese finished with 12 points on the night.

For Southern, Cam Grodhaus finished with 15 points.

McDonald improves to 22-3 while Southern falls to 18-7.

The 18 wins are the most in school history for the Indians.

Winner advances to play Lucas next Tuesday at 8pm at Canton Fieldhouse