Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen (31) and Isaac Okoro in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 33 points — topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game — as the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 three-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his run.

Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Juan Toscano-Anderson had 20 points and Draymond Green added five points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Golden State, which has won four in a row.

Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Cleveland has lost 16 of its last 17 to Golden State.