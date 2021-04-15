Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 33 points — topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game — as the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 three-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his run.
Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points, Juan Toscano-Anderson had 20 points and Draymond Green added five points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Golden State, which has won four in a row.
Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Jarrett Allen had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Cleveland has lost 16 of its last 17 to Golden State.