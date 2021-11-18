Curry scores 20 of 40 points in 4th, Warriors beat Cavs

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry (30) and Draymond Green celebrate late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Cleveland. The Warriors won 104-89. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 40 points in the fourth quarter, hitting three straight 3-pointers, and the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday night.

Curry made 8 of 12 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers, in the final period to help Golden State outscore the Cavaliers 36-8.

The Warriors ran off the first 17 points of the quarter to seize an 85-81 advantage, holding Cleveland to 12 consecutive empty possessions.

The Warriors improved to 13-2.

They have won nine straight over the Cavaliers and are 17-1 against them since January 2017. Darius Garland scored a season-high 25 points for Cleveland.