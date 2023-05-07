BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – At the 54th annual Curbstone Coaches Hall of Fame Recognition Banquet, 12 new members were inducted into the hall of fame as the Class of 2023.

Held at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman, former Cleveland Brown and inventor of the “Dawg Pound” was this year’s guest speaker.

The 12 new inductees are: Jim Calhoun (Football), Mike Chaffe (Volleyball), Attorney Dennis Haines (Contributor), Phil Rogers (Boxing), Don Yankle (Baseball), Tom Manning (Football), Dom Mancini (Wrestling), Thomas Graham (Bowling) Tony Matisi (Basketball) Bob Sebo (Contributor) and Tony Gorvet (Baseball).

Legendary former Youngstown State and Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel also received an honorary plaque to wish him happy retirement after all his success during his tenure as president of YSU, which came to an end in January.