BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time since 2019, the Curbstone Coaches hosted their 53rd Hall of Fame banquet at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman.

The banquet hasn’t been held the last several years due to the COVID pandemic.

This year, Curbstone inducted 12 members to their hall of fame.

Inductees included Phil Annarella (football, posthumous), Mike Banks (basketball), Andrew Bushey (baseball), Sandra DePizzo (bowling), Jim Evans (sports media), Tim Filipovich (basketball), Denise Gorski (contribution to sports), Tim Joyce (basketball), Joe McHenry (all-sports award), Rick Shepas (football), John Turco (football) and John Zebroski (golf).

Former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current Youngstown State football assistant Mike Tomczak was the guest speaker.