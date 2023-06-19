YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This afternoon, Curbstone Coaches held a banquet to honor the track & field state champions from around the Valley.

Each individual state champion was presented with a plaque recognizing their achievement in Columbus at the beginning of the month, as well as the Valley Christian 4×100 relay team.

Howland’s Connor Durig (high jump), Maplewood’s Caleigh Richards (3200) and Salem’s Makenna Rudy (shot put) were all in attendance to accept the award, give a speech and field questions from the Curbstone Coaches.

United’s Kaleb Nastari was the only state champ not able to make it after he won the 800 meter run and the 1 mile run at the 2023 Nike Outdoor Nationals over the weekend in Oregon.

View a full list of who reached the podiun at the 2023 State track & field meet here.