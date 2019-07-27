Culture change: YSU football kicks off fall camp with fresh outlook on 2019 campaign

After coming off a disappointing 4-7 season, the Penguins kick off the 2019 campaign in just a month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team was back on the practice field Saturday morning for the first day of fall camp.



They’re starting a bit early this year with their first game one month from Saturday.

The Penguins are very much a young team with 53 freshmen currently listed on their roster.

After coming off a disappointing 4–7 season, there’s plenty of competition for open spots this fall. Still, despite the inexperience, head coach Bo Pelini likes the potential of this group.

“Along with the vets, we have a lot of new faces out there, guys that are obviously swimming in it mentally a little bit, but I thought guys came out here and competed,” said Pelini. “I thought we had a really good summer leading up to this and the message is we have an opportunity to be a good football team. But we have a lot of work to put in, a lot of work ahead of us.”

“We’ve been doing so much stuff over the summer and been together so much that we kind of just jumped right back in without skipping a beat,” said Nathan Mays, senior quarterback.

“I’m really excited for this year,” said Joe Alessi, senior running back. “I think we have a really good team, really good program, really good culture right now, which is what Coach Bo always preaches. “I think we’re there now, we have that culture, we have that program set down that everyone’s ready to work and everyone’s ready to roll.”

YSU kicks off the season one month from today against Samford in the FCS Kickoff game in Montgomery, Alabama.