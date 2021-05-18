Culp and Presco combine for a 3-hitter; McDonald moves onto face Heartland

Miles Culp tossed the first 5-innings as he struck out 8

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Miles Culp and Logan Presco combined to strike out 12 while permitting just three hits in McDonald’s playoff opening win over Lordstown.

Culp tossed the first five innings and didn’t allow a run. Presco closed out the game by throwing the final two innings, allowing an unearned run, one hit and striking out four Red Devils.

At the plate, the Blue Devils finished with nine hits as a team and seven walks. Andrew Cupan, Joey Skowron and Culp all had a pair of hits. Cupan closed out his day by driving in three runs.

McDonald will now play Heartland Christian on Thursday for the chance to move onto the districts.

Lordstown’s catcher Caden Minor was perfect batting as he tallied two singles and a walk.