Cubs beat Indians 7-2 to match their best start since 1970

Chicago Cubs’ Anthony Rizzo, right, and Jason Kipnis hug after the Cubs defeated the Cleveland Indians 7-2 in a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

The Cubs completed the sweep of the Indians with a 7-2 win Wednesday night

CLEVELAND (AP) – Kyle Hendricks pitched six strong innings in his first appearance against Cleveland since Game 7 of the 2016 World Series and Anthony Rizzo homered, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win over the Indians.

At 12-3, the Cubs are off to their best start after 15 games since 1970. Hendricks didn’t have much trouble with the slumping Indians, who came in batting a major league-worst .192.

Kris Bryant also homered for the Cubs. Four years ago, Hendricks started the Series finale as the Cubs beat the Indians in extra innings to win their first title in 108 years.