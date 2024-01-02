CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield senior Dom Cruz led the Cardinals to a 60-36 win over Boardman to begin All-American Conference play for both teams.

Cruz, who recently set a school record for most 3’s in a single game, finished with a game-high 19 points in the winning effort after scoring 10 points in the first quarter.

For Canfield, Ben Weaver also scored 10 points, Tony Russo finished with 9 while both Sam Castronova and Jake Delisio each added 8 points.

Boardman was led by Terrell McDowell team-high 12 points and Grayson Eicher, who tallied 8 points as the Spartans fall to 3-6 and 0-1 in conference play.

With the win, Canfield improves to 7-2 after a seven-game win streak and begins AAC play with a start 1-0.