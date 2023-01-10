BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield used a late third-quarter run to pull away from their rival Boardman Tuesday night to grab a 49-34 win at Boardman High School.

Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

Canfield had a double-digit lead at the half but watched Boardman cut the lead to just two early in the third quarter.

But the Cardinals would respond, going on a 13-2 run to end the quarter and never looked back.

Dom Cruz led Canfield with 10 points while Tony Russo had nine and Jake Schneider added eight.

For Boardman, Brady DePietro had a team-high eight points.

Canfield moves to 8-3 with the win while the Spartans fall to 4-7.