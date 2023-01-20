YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield went on the road Friday night and left with an impressive 66-58 win over a talented Chaney squad.

View highlights and hear from Canfield above.

Dom Cruz led the Cardinals in scoring with 25 points on seven three-pointers, five of them coming in the third quarter alone. Jake Scneider would add 17 points and Tony Russo pitched in 10.

Chaney’s Josiah Gonzalez scored a game-high 27 points, with Jason Hewlett also scoring 20 points for the Cowboys.

Chaney had their four-game win streak snapped and fall to 8-6 on the season.

Canfield improves to 11-3 with the win and have ripped off four straight wins of their own now.