Crosby scores in OT, Penguins beat Red Wings 2-1

DETROIT (AP) – Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal 1:33 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1. It was Crosby’s third goal in three games since returning from a 28-game absence because of a core muscle injury. Bryan Rust also scored for the Penguins in the third period after Filip Zadina put Detroit ahead in the second. All three goals came with the man advantage. Crosby scored by redirecting the puck past goalie Jimmy Howard from in front of the net off a pass from Evgeni Malkin.

