PITTSBURGH (AP) — Brian Boyle, Danton Heinen and Zach Aston-Reese scored to take some of the pressure off Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry stopped 41 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins edged the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2.

Crosby scored an empty-netter to reach the 20-goal plateau for the 14th time as the Penguins beat the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes for the first time in three tries.

Brett Pesce scored his fifth of the season and Sebastian Aho added his 27th but Carolina lost in regulation for just the second time in its last 12 games.