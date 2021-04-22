Crosby, Rust lead Penguins past Devils 5-1

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his first period goal with Bryan Rust during an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, April 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) – Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust each scored their 19th goals of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New Jersey Devils 5-1.

Kasperi Kapanen returned to the lineup after missing the last 13 games with a left foot injury to score his eighth of the season and add an assist.

Teddy Blueger scored a short-handed goal while Cody Ceci also scored for the Penguins.

Matt Tennyson scored for New Jersey for his first goal since Dec. 15, 2015, when he played for San Jose. Aaron Dell was pulled in the second period after allowing four goals on 15 shots as the Devils lost their eighth straight.