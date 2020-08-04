Crosby, Penguins answer back with big win over Canadians to even series

TORONTO, Ontario (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins evened their Stanley Cup East Qualifying series with the Montral Canadians at 1-1 after the Pens topped the Habs 3-1 Monday night.

The Penguins struck first just over four minutes into the first period when Sidney Crosby netted his second goal of the postseason, making it 1-0 Pittsburgh.

That would be the only goal of the first period.

The two teams played a scoreless second period despite the Penguins having several chances on the power play.

Pittsburgh extended their lead in the third period when Jason Zucker scored his first of the postseason to make it 2-0.

Montreal cut the deficit back down to just 1 when Jesperi Kotkaniemi lit the lame to make it 2-1 with just over two minutes left in the game.

But the Penguins sealed the deal when Jake Guentzel scored on an empty net to make it 3-1.

Pens goalie Matt Murray made 26 saves in the win.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m.