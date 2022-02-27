COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Penguins got the best of the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, 3-2 at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus would open the scoring in the first period when Oliver Bjorkstrand one-timed a shot from Jack Roslovic for the goal to make it 1-0.

But the Penguins would answer just before the end of the period as Chad Ruhwedel would score on a pass from Kasperi Kapanen to make it 1-1 heading into the first intermission.

Midway through the 3rd period the Blue Jackets would get the lead back when Roslovic found the back of the net to give Columbus a 2-1 lead.

The game would stay that way until late in the 3rd period when the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin would convert on the Power Play to make it a 2-2 game.

Just six minutes later, Sidney Crosby would net the game-winner on a rebound in front for the Penguins second-straight win.