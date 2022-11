CHICAGO (AP) – Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists, and the Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 for their third straight win.

Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, helping Pittsburgh close out a 3-0 road trip.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist, and Brock McGinn also scored for the Penguins.

Pittsburgh had a 3-2 lead before Phillipp Kurashev tied it for Chicago with a third-period shot from the corner behind the goal.

But Crosby responded for the Penguins with 3:14 left, scoring his 10th of the season on a nice move in front.