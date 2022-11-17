ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night.



Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots.

Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.



Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice and Brandon Duhaime and Matt Dumba added goals for the Wild. Filip Gustavsson, filling in for the injured Marc-Andre Fleury, made 26 saves.