Crosby collects 4 points in return, Penguins rip Wild 7-3

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sidney Crosby collected a goal and three assists in his return from a two-month layoff and the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled past the Minnesota Wild 7-3. Crosby missed 28 games following abdominal surgery on Nov. 14 but looked as dangerous as ever while leading the surging Penguins to their fourth straight win. Crosby helped set up Evgeni Malkin’s goal less than 8 minutes in and picked up his first goal since Oct. 29 in the third period. Zach Parise and Marcus Foligno scored for the Wild, but Minnesota never really got back in it after spotting the Penguins a four-goal lead.

