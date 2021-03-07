Crosby caps first-period outburst, Pens defeat Rangers

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Mark Jankowski (14) and New York Rangers’ Kevin Rooney (17) battle for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins beat the New York Rangers 5-1.

Crosby scored his eighth of the season, Kasperi Kapanen netted his sixth and John Marino his first as Pittsburgh scored three times on six shots.

Evgeni Malkin and Zach Aston-Reese scored in the third period as the Penguins won for the ninth time 13 games.

Casey DeSmith had 22 saves in his second start since Feb. 11.

Mika Zibanejad scored the Rangers, who had their season-best three-game winning streak halted.