Cronenworth, Padres beat Pirates 4-2 to win series

by: Associated Press

Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Adam Frazier throws to first to complete the double play as San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth slides at second during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in San Diego. Fernando Tatis Jr. was out at first. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jake Cronenworth hit a go-ahead, two-run single in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 to take two of three.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth for his big league-leading 11th save.

Craig Stammen (2-1) got the final out of the sixth for the win in relief of Yu Darvish.

Cronenworth’s go-ahead hit came a half inning after Darvish surrendered a 2-0 lead and was chased with the score tied at 2.

Darvish didn’t factor in the decision but struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, six hits and one walk.

